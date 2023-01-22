William F. "Bill" Block

Watertown, WI - William "Bill" F. Block, 76, of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly into the loving arms of Jesus at UW Madison Hospital on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
A private family memorial service will be held at the Watertown Moravian Church in Watertown with Rev. Kurt Liebenow officiating. Burial, with military honors, will be held at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown at a later date. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the Watertown Moravian Church or to the Watertown Humane Society. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
William Frederick Block was born on August 21, 1946, to Arnold and Marion (Haney) Block in Watertown. He was a 1964 graduate of Watertown High School and also attended UW Whitewater. He was a member of Watertown Moravian Church. Bill served in the United States Navy affording him the opportunity to travel all over the world. He loved sharing his military and travel stories with his loved ones.
On March 21, 1970, he married Martha (Marty) Bruenger at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Watertown. She preceded him in death on June 24, 2018.
Bill owned and operated Riverview "The Store" in Watertown for over 25 years. He loved being outside planting flowers, watching the wildlife in his backyard, grilling burgers, sitting by his fire pit, and gardening while soaking up the sunshine. His greatest joy though, was being with his two grandchildren, Holden and Laura. Attending their school and sporting events was his favorite way to spend time - he was so proud of them. Dad/Grandpa will be greatly missed until the day we see him again. We love you!
Bill is survived by his two daughters: Gretchen Block and Rebecca (Jeffrey) Thielke both of Watertown; two grandchildren: Holden Matthew Thielke and Laura Elizabeth Thielke; his funny and faithful dog Sam; as well as other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.
To plant a tree in memory of William Block as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.