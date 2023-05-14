October 4, 1958 - May 8, 2023
Watertown, WI - William C. Anderson Jr., 64, of Watertown, passed away peacefully while napping on Monday, May 8, 2023, at his home.
Watertown, WI - William C. Anderson Jr., 64, of Watertown, passed away peacefully while napping on Monday, May 8, 2023, at his home.
William was born on October 4, 1958, in New York, the son of William and Rosily (Pecoraro) Anderson. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy. William worked for Fisher Barton for many years; he was most recently a taxi driver in Watertown, he was well known as, "Will the taxi man." He had an amazing work ethic, and even if it seemed impossible he'd always say, "where there's a Will, there's a way!" In his free time he enjoyed watching NASCAR and could often be found around the fire. Being in nature reminded him of God's beauty, especially seeing birds and animals. William was a collector of many things and found joy in tinkering with his collections. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a deep soul and always made his family feel loved. Being a grandpa was a joyous adventure in his life, and he lit up when his grandchildren were around. He found peace in knowing the Lord as his Savior and sharing his faith with others.
William is survived by his children Heidi (Jeffrey) Pauli, Sabrina Anderson, and William Anderson III. Life partner Lolly Anderson. Grandchildren Preston, Royal, Aurora and Henry, his mother Rosily Anderson, brother Louis (Daphne) Anderson, and sisters Linda (Jeff) Pope, and Brenda (Ken) Cox. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father and daughter Billie Jo Anderson.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home in Watertown, with Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 9:30am until the time of service.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com.
