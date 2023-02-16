Watertown, WI - William (Bill) H. Voss, 100 years of age, passed away on February 15, 2023 at Sunset Ridge Johnson Creek surrounded by his adoring family.
Friends and relatives may pay their respects from 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Oconomowoc on Monday, February 20, 2023.
Bill was born on June 24, 1922 in the town of Shields to Martha and George Voss. He was one of nine children-all preceding him in death. He started working in farming at a young age. While at a dance, he met his future wife, Margaret Roberts. In 1942, before they could marry, he was called to duty and participated in the historic Battle of the Bulge. He did not leave the war with only the pride of defending the country, he left as a highly decorated soldier. His decorations and citations include-Victory Medal, American Theater Ribbon, W/3 Bronze Battle Stars, 2 Overseas Service Bars, 1 Service Stripe and a Good Conduct Medal. He was discharged as Grade Sgt, in January 1946. Upon leaving the military and returning to the area, he briefly worked at a brewery in Watertown and then enjoyed a long career at The Carnation Canning Company for many years before earning his well deserved retirement in 1987.
On May 18, 1946, he married Margaret at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. After moving to Oconomowoc, they became members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Remaining members until their passing. He is survived by his daughters; Beverly (James) Nikson, Barbara Star, Bonnie (David) Schliewe, 4 grandsons; Christopher (Dawn) Star, Michael (Carrie) Nikson, Jason (Patty) Nikson, William (Stevy) Schliewe, and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother-in-law Earl Roberts and many nieces and nephews. Margaret preceded him in death in August of 2021.
Bill loved going to church, making sure his family knew how important God was to their lives. He loved reading his Bible daily, watching birds, gardening, and fishing. As an avid sports fan as well, many nights and Sunday afternoons were spent watching or listening to the Brewers, Bucks, and Packers from the comfort of his lawn chair.
Bill's family would like to thank the staff at Sunset Ridge for caring for both Bill and Margaret in the final years of life. A special thanks to the caring staff from Rainbow Hospice who were helping with his care until his final moments. The family also wants to thank the Pastoral staff of St Paul's for their visits as Bill prepared to meet his Lord and Savior.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul's in Oconomowoc, Rainbow Hospice, or as his time in the service was a defining part of his life, a Veteran group of your choosing.
To plant a tree in memory of William Voss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.