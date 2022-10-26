William (Bill) Gruetzmacher

Two Rivers, WI - William E. Gruetzmacher, age 77, longtime resident of Two Rivers died Monday, October 24, 2022 at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee.
Bill was born on July 31, 1945 and grew up in Watertown, Wisconsin. He was the son of William F. and Lylas (Krohmer) Gruetzmacher. He graduated from
Watertown High School in 1963 and UW Whitewater in 1968 with a BS.ED degree.
Bill married his college sweetheart, Carol Kemink, who he met in the college band, at Alto Reformed Church on June 3rd, 1967. After
graduation they moved to Rockford, Illinois where he taught
biology at Rockford West High School for 10 years. During these
years he served in the Illinois National Guard and attended Northern
Illinois University, receiving a Master Degree in 1974. In 1977, they
moved to Two Rivers, Wisconsin and established a Tupperware
franchise, Good Time Party Sales servicing 22 counties in northeastern
Wisconsin. After 23 years, they sold their business and he worked
retail sales at Cook's Corner and Schroeder's Department Store.
He was a long time member of Grace Congregational Church, and was active for 35 years in Lakeshore Wind Ensemble and the Lakeshore Big Band. Going with the band to Europe was the beginning of their travels which resulted in visiting 47 States and
28 countries on each of the 5 continents. Bill was a long time narrator for the Big Band concerts. He was also active in the Two Rivers Rotary and served as the Exchange Student coordinator. His family hosted 4 exchange students.
In his free time, Bill enjoyed cooking, reading, biking, boating, fishing, and watching the Packers, Cubs and Badgers.
Bill truly enjoyed the gift of living on Lake Michigan. Daily dune time,
watching ships go by, watching the ferry come and go, see family
and friends enjoy the beach, walks, and the water.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; their two sons, Tyler (Janelle) of
Barron, Wisconsin; Brett (Angie), and grandsons: Ryer, Matthew and
Henry of Brookfield; and a brother-in-law, James Kemink.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lylas Gruetzmacher; and one brother-in-law, John Kemink.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 28th at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, 2801 Garfield Street, Two Rivers, Wisconsin, with a memorial service and reception to follow at the church. The service will be live-streamed via https://youtube.com/c/GraceCongregationalUCCTwoRivers.