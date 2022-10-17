Wendell C. Kuehl

Watertown, WI - Beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and friend, Wendell "Wendy" Charles Kuehl was called home on Oct 13, 2022 at the age of 69.
While Wendy left this earth too soon, he lived a life filled with family, friends and faith. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1971. In 1974, he married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Gail Kuerschner, and they enjoyed 48 years of marriage together.
Wendy was born on April 20, 1953. He grew up in Lebanon and worked on the family farm as a child and continued to farm until the time of his passing. Wendy was proud to be able to work alongside his sons and grandsons who shared his passion of farming. He also worked for WE Energies for 38 years. Wendy instilled a hard-work ethic in his kids and the value of family. He also taught them to do unto others as you would have done to you. Wendy had a keen ability to speak with wisdom and purpose, a skill his kids truly appreciated as they grew older.
In Wendy's younger years, he was very involved in the church by participating as an usher, secretary, and a member of the Lebanon Lutheran Joint School Board where all of his children attended. He even spent many years in the church dartball league.
After retirement, Wendy and Gail enjoyed traveling and spending the majority of the winter in Hawaii or Florida. He especially cherished when the kids and grandkids would visit while they were "snowbirds" in Florida. Wendy enjoyed morning chit chats and a competitive game of mini golf while he was there.
Wendy's greatest love was his family. He was blessed with his loving wife, Gail along with five kids and 13 grandchildren: Amy Kuehl (Randy), Dan (Katie) Kuehl, Abby (Josh) Reichert and Kevin (Colette) Kuehl. Grandchildren; Cassandra (Elijah), Ryan, Chloe, Emma and Alex Hayden; Jonathan, Christopher and Carson Kuehl; Carter, Cal, Cooper and Cameron Reichert; Nora Kuehl as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by son, Kyle; parents Harvey and Esther Kuehl; his brother John Kuehl; and in-laws Lester and Julia Kuerschner.
Family and friends may say their goodbyes to Wendy on Saturday, Oct 22, 2022 from 2pm-5pm at Hafemeister Funeral Home. There will also be a visitation starting at 1:00 until the time of the service at 2 pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon on Sunday, October 23, 2022. A Christian burial will be held at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery following the service.
Memorials may be given to the Kyle Kuehl Memorial Scholarship Fund or to the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon Organ Fund. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at HafemeisterFH.com
