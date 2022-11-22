Wayne Moungey

March 16, 1937 - November 18, 2022 Columbus, WI - Wayne W. Moungey, age 85, died on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his home. He was born on March 16, 1937 in Sun Prairie to John and Alma (Paske) Moungey. He served in the U. S. Army from 1957-1959 then joined the Army Reserves. Wayne was married to Barbara Fischer on September 23, 1961 in Waterloo. He was employed at Payne & Dolan Paving as an equipment operator and asphalt plant foreman from 1959-2000. He later worked for Tri-County Paving part time as a plant operator for 3 summers during his retirement. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 139 for 62 years. Wayne was a member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus WI. Wayne’s faith in God was the guiding principle in his life. He lived his life as a reflection of God’s love for him.
Wayne loved the outdoors. He spent a lot of time in his garden, one of his favorite hobbies. He also spent a lot of time in the woods cutting firewood. He was an avid hunter. He loved to hunt everything; deer, elk, turkey, and duck. He mostly enjoyed his time hunting because he was able to spend time with his family and friends while being outdoors. He loved to take his family on vacation, especially to Florida. Having his family together was always important to him. Wayne was also a huge fan of Wisconsin sports. On Saturdays you could find him cheering for the Badgers and on Sundays cheering for the Packers. He also tried to watch as many Bucks and Brewers games as possible. However, his favorite sports to watch were the ones his grandkids played. You could always find Wayne in the bleachers cheering the loudest (and maybe yelling at some referee’s). Wayne’s words of wisdom when playing cards or before his kids were going to go out for the night are words that can never be forgotten.
Wayne’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Commonheart Hospice and Visiting Angels for their care which allowed him to remain home.
Survivors include his two daughters Michelle (Matt) Schoenherr of Sun Prairie and Heather (James) Kopfer of Columbus, one son Corey (Shannon) Moungey of Janesville; seven grandchildren Mariah (Alex) Blair, Sam Brandenburg, Dayne (Kaylie) Kopfer, Sydney Brandenburg, Kailey Schoenherr, Audra Kopfer and Tyler Moungey; a sister Pat (Larry) Larrabee-Zastrow of Helenville;
in-laws Donna (Fischer) and Jim Larrabee of Waterloo; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Barb in 2019; eight brothers and sisters, Iva Zielke, Eunice Wood, Donald Moungey, Glen Moungey, Delores Solberg, Pearl Schroeder, Julias Moungey and Elmer Moungey. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M., with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M., on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Columbus. Rev. Tim Schwartz will officiate with a luncheon to follow the service. Interment will be in the Washington Cemetery, Town of Portland with full military honors. Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church or Commonheart Hospice. Please share your online condolences with Wayne’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
