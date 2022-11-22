Wayne Moungey
March 16, 1937 - November 18, 2022 Columbus, WI - Wayne W. Moungey, age 85, died on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his home. He was born on March 16, 1937 in Sun Prairie to John and Alma (Paske) Moungey. He served in the U. S. Army from 1957-1959 then joined the Army Reserves. Wayne was married to Barbara Fischer on September 23, 1961 in Waterloo. He was employed at Payne & Dolan Paving as an equipment operator and asphalt plant foreman from 1959-2000. He later worked for Tri-County Paving part time as a plant operator for 3 summers during his retirement. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 139 for 62 years. Wayne was a member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus WI. Wayne’s faith in God was the guiding principle in his life. He lived his life as a reflection of God’s love for him.

Wayne loved the outdoors. He spent a lot of time in his garden, one of his favorite hobbies. He also spent a lot of time in the woods cutting firewood. He was an avid hunter. He loved to hunt everything; deer, elk, turkey, and duck. He mostly enjoyed his time hunting because he was able to spend time with his family and friends while being outdoors. He loved to take his family on vacation, especially to Florida. Having his family together was always important to him. Wayne was also a huge fan of Wisconsin sports. On Saturdays you could find him cheering for the Badgers and on Sundays cheering for the Packers. He also tried to watch as many Bucks and Brewers games as possible. However, his favorite sports to watch were the ones his grandkids played. You could always find Wayne in the bleachers cheering the loudest (and maybe yelling at some referee’s). Wayne’s words of wisdom when playing cards or before his kids were going to go out for the night are words that can never be forgotten.

