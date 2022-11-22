Watertown, WI - Wayne D. Wetzel, 64, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the church or Lutheran Cemetery. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Wayne Donald Wetzel was born December 29, 1957, in Watertown, son of Donald and Janice (nee Kaul) Wetzel. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1976. Wayne worked as a police officer in Walworth County and then at WisPak for 16 years as a security guard. He also worked as a Watertown reserve officer. Wayne was an avid Packers, Brewers, and Badgers fan. Wayne was a hockey fan, especially the Chicago Blackhawks and Janesville Jets. His faith and the Apache Indian Mission was very important to him. He loved listening to Johnny Cash and anything to do with trains.
Wayne is survived by his significant other, Michele Anderson of Watertown; her children, Jennifer Anderson of Watertown and Heather (Andrew) Greve of Green Bay; her grandchildren, James Anderson; her mother, Pat Zeeryp; half-sister, Joyce Boden of Johnson Creek; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents and half-brother, Jerry Boden.
