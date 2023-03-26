Lebanon, WI - Wanda V. Baumann, 55, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 after a courageous battle with colon cancer at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Nick Slater officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Sugar Island. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Wanda Vernette Frederick was born on April 13, 1967 to Patricia (Dutcher) and Virgil Frederick in Watertown. She graduated from Watertown High School and later earned an associate degree in architectural drafting from WCTC. Wanda worked at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc in the kitchen as a cook for many years.
Wanda married Steven Baumann on August 26, 1995 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon. They were married for over 27 years. As a child she helped on the family farm and lived there her whole life. Wanda enjoyed adult coloring and cooking. Prior to having cancer she was an active and giving person. Wanda was very close to her mom and passed away six days prior to her.
She is survived by her husband Steven Baumann of Lebanon; brother, Tony Frederick of Lebanon; as well as other relatives and friends.
Wanda was preceded in death by her father on March 16, 2011 and her mother just recently passed away on March 18, 2023.
