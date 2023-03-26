Wanda V. Baumann
April 13, 1967 - March 12, 2023

Lebanon, WI - Wanda V. Baumann, 55, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 after a courageous battle with colon cancer at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.

