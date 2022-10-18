Wanda J. (Donnelly) Dobratz

April 20, 1960 - October 16, 2022

Lake Mills, WI - Wanda J. (Donnelly) Dobratz, 62, Lake Mills, died on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family after a long courageous battle with cancer.

