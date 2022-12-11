May 5, 1936 - December 5, 2022
Hustisford, WI - Walter J. Holz, 86, of Hustisford, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
To plant a tree in memory of Walter Holz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
May 5, 1936 - December 5, 2022
Hustisford, WI - Walter J. Holz, 86, of Hustisford, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Hustisford with Rev. Jonathan Loescher officiating. Burial will follow at the Hustisford Cemetery. Relatives and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Monday, December 19, 2022 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Bethany Lutheran Church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Walter Johannes Holz was born on May 5, 1936 to Alex and Angela (Seefeldt) Holz at the family home in Hustisford. He attended Bethany Lutheran Grade School and later graduated from Hustisford High School in 1954. On August 15, 1959 he married Frances Koehler at St. John's Lutheran Church in Juneau.
Walter was a former member of the Hustisford Fire Department and later was an honorary member. He liked hunting, fishing, site-seeing, dancing, and playing in the Concertina Club. Walter farmed in the Hustisford area all of his life.
He is survived by his wife Frances Holz of Hustisford; children: Rose Ann (Frank) Adkins of Boscobel, Duane (Joy) Holz of Oconomowoc, Marie (Sheldon) Stangler of Watertown, Gail (Mark) Justman of Lomira, Grace Haecker of Watertown, Sharon (Thomas) Filter of Abrams, Bryon Holz of Hustisford, Dennis Holz of Juneau; son-in-law, John Jaeger of Watertown; grandchildren: Justin Adkins, Zachary (Sabina) Adkins, Nicki (Trey) Metcalf, Kyle Jaeger, Amber (Anthony) Cano, Tracy Stangler, Michelle Stangler, Brandon Justman, Krista Justman, Devin Justman, Mary Haecker, Amanda Haecker, Jayla Filter, Hunter Filter, Joy (Dylan) Nelson; foster grandson, James (Jamie) Parish; step-grandchildren: Sky (Anne) Haecker, Kay (Kurtis) Lake, Dustin Haecker; sisters: Frieda Ninmann of Johnson Creek, Wilma (Dwayne) Guenterberg of Fox Lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Eileen Jaeger; daughter-in-law, Darlene Holz; son-in-law, Russel Haecker; brother, Christian Holz; brother in infancy, Sonny Holz; grandson, Jessy Adkins.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.