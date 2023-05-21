June 30, 1938 - May 18, 2023

Iron Ridge, WI - Waldemar Damrow started the morning of Thursday May 18, 2023 with a smile on his face, seeming to know that this would be the day he would be joining his wife Emma in heaven, with our Lord and Savior. Waldemar was 84.

