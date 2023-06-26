Vivian McQuoid

Whitewater, WI - Vivian Speicher McQuoid, age 99, passed away on June 24, 2023, at Fairhaven Senior Center in Whitewater WI with her family at her side. She was born October 6, 1923, to Dr. Earl and Mary Widdowson Speicher in Ashland Wisconsin. Vivian graduated from Ashland High School, earned a BA degree from Northland College and a BLS from University of Wisconsin Madison library school. Her service as a librarian was a lifetime journey beginning at Carleton College, Northfield MN, Northland College, Ashland WI, Watertown Junior High School, Watertown WI, and volunteer librarian at Fairhaven. Books were her gateway to knowledge, people, politics. She relished the process of selecting, cataloging and sharing them. Politics gave Vivian purpose. She was schooled in liberal philosophy at a young age by her father and volunteered on local campaigns for Senator Tammy Baldwin and the late Congressman Robert Kastenmeier and others. In retirement her progressive advocacy for social issues continued and became legendary as her letters to the editor were printed regularly in city and rural newspapers across WI. Newspapers gave her daily sustenance. Vivian was a member of Fairhaven's Bell Choir, the United Church of Christ (UCC), Whitewater's Chapter of Citizens for Global Solutions, League of Women Voters, Democratic Party. She walked, bicycled, and played bridge actively throughout her life. Vivian was an avid tennis player and fan. Winning a regional tennis championship in her youth, she taught her three daughters' tennis at an early age. During retirement Weir and Vivian enjoyed traveling to learn and socialize. After her husband's death, Vivian continued to travel with her daughters on a Rhine River boat tour, Citizens for Global Solutions conference in Minneapolis, multiple Rhode Scholar trips to the west coast and automobile travel to visit relatives in OH, PA and NYC.