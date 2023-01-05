Watertown, WI - Virginia Sue Witt, 77 of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022, at her home in Watertown.
Virginia was born April 25, 1945, the daughter of William and Dorothy (Duvall) Swinke. She was a graduate of Evanston Township High School in Evanston, IL, and later attended Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, IL. On October 4, 1969, Virginia married Frank Witt at the Covenant Methodist Church in Evanston, IL and the couple shared over 20 years of marriage until his death in 1990. Virginia moved to Watertown in 1972, and operated Kusel Hardware with her husband and her parents from February 1, 1973, until May 25, 1985. She was a member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church.
Virginia is survived by her special friend Richard Neitzel, her neighbors at Highland Village, cousins and other friends.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents and husband Frank.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, at Oak Hill Cemetery with Fr. Vince Brewer presiding.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Bernard's Catholic Church or to a charity of one's choice would be appreciated.
