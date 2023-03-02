Virginia L. (Else) "Ginny" Tiffany

Watertown, WI - Virginia "Ginny" L. Tiffany, 88, of Oconomowoc, formerly of Watertown, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023, 2 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from noon until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Johnson Creek. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Wilkinson Woods Senior Community or the American Diabetes Association. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Virginia "Ginny" Lois Else was born on March 3, 1934, in Watertown, daughter of Wilford and Elsie (nee Haas) Else. She graduated from Johnson Creek High School in 1952. She went on to attend Carroll College and UW- Whitewater. Virginia married Clifford Tiffany on April 26, 1960, at Edgerton United Methodist Church. She worked as a receptionist in Watertown Hospital's X-Ray Department for over 30 years. Ginny was an avid fisherwoman, especially crappies. She was a member of various bridge clubs. She enjoyed tennis, golf, the outdoors, and her dogs. Most of all, Ginny loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Ginny is survived by her sons, Steven (Rebecca) Tiffany of Oconomowoc, David (Karen) Tiffany of Grafton; grandchildren, Andrew Tiffany, Sarah (Trevor) Clubb, Laura (Andrew) Robinson, Kathryn (Devon Lohr) Tiffany, and Benjamin Tiffany; great-grandchildren, Damien Lohr, and Levi Robinson; sister, Mary Else; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ginny is preceded in death by her husband, Clifford on September 13, 2010; her parents, Wilford and Elsie Else.
Ginny's family would like to thank the staff at Wilkinson Woods Senior Community for the care they showed Ginny and her family.
