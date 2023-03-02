Virginia L. (Else) "Ginny" Tiffany

March 3, 1934 - February 28, 2023

Watertown, WI - Virginia "Ginny" L. Tiffany, 88, of Oconomowoc, formerly of Watertown, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Tiffany as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.