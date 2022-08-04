Virginia A. Wollin
Buy Now

June 4, 1938 - July 25, 2022

Watertown, WI - Virginia A. "Ginny" Wollin, 84, of Watertown, passed away on July 25, 2022 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown. A service of Christian burial celebrating Ginny's life will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St. in Watertown at 3 pm on Thursday, August 11, 2022. A reception of light refreshments will follow hosted by her St Paul's family. A private entombment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Wollin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.