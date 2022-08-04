Virginia A. Wollin

Watertown, WI - Virginia A. "Ginny" Wollin, 84, of Watertown, passed away on July 25, 2022 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown. A service of Christian burial celebrating Ginny's life will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St. in Watertown at 3 pm on Thursday, August 11, 2022. A reception of light refreshments will follow hosted by her St Paul's family. A private entombment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.
Virginia Audry Stacy was born on June 4, 1938 to Joseph and Frieda Stacy in Watertown. Ginny liked spending time with friends, visiting with her granddaughter, collecting dolls and writing poetry. She was an animal lover and had several dogs as part of the family, including a favorite, a basset hound named Kelly. Ginny was a faithful member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Watertown and active in the Watertown Breakfast Club and her church. She was a tireless advocate for the Mary's Room Ministry at St. Paul's, which provides diapers, clothing and essential supplies for infants, very young children and mothers.
Ginny is survived by her son Cliff (Stephanie) Wollin of Madison; one granddaughter Lily Wollin, as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, two siblings in early childhood and by her husband Donald on August 13, 2003.
At Ginny's request, memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the Mary's Room Ministry of St Paul's Episcopal Church in Watertown. Checks may be sent in care of the Church with notation made in Ginny's memory. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at HafemeisterFH.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Wollin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.