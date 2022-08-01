Vicky M. Yuker

October 29, 1956 - July 28, 2022
Watertown, WI - Vicky Mae Yuker, 65, of Watertown, WI left her earthly home for Heaven on July 28, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee after a short but valiant fight with cancer.
October 29, 1956 - July 28, 2022
Watertown, WI - Vicky Mae Yuker, 65, of Watertown, WI left her earthly home for Heaven on July 28, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee after a short but valiant fight with cancer.
She was born on October 29, 1956 in Mason City, IA, the daughter of Donald Claire Ayres and Arlene Mae (Austin) Ayres. On May 10, 1982, Vicky was united in marriage to Guy Yuker in Mora, MN and the two would go on to enjoy 40 years of marriage together. God blessed Vicky with 5 loving children, James, Kim, Angie, William and Brian. Vicky's family was the light of her life. She was happiest and most content when surrounded by those she loved. She was a supportive wife to her husband and a very involved mom, grandma and "Memaw" to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Vicky was blessed with the opportunity to take care of, nurture and teach many of her grandchildren during their formative years while their parents worked. She cherished the time spent with each member of her family and was very proud of all of them. For leisure, Vicky enjoyed relaxing on her porch and looking out over her flower garden. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Watertown and she loved and appreciated her church family. Her faith in Jesus was the most important thing in her life and her family takes great comfort in the fact that they will see her again in Heaven.
She is survived by: her loving husband, Guy Yuker of Watertown, WI; her mother, Arlene (John) Curo of Hackensack, MN; her children, James (Brenda) Fisette of Monticello, MN, Angie (Joe) Blase of Watertown, WI, William (Angela) Yuker of Johnson Creek, WI, and Brian (Angela) Yuker of Watertown, WI; her dear grandchildren, Michael (Maggie), Katie, Kayla, Brandon, Anthony, Serina, Zachary, Enzo, Dominic, Brianna, Britney, Isabelle, Ian, and Elijah; two great-grandchildren, Braxton and Jane; and her siblings, Don (Sherri) Ayres, Randy (Brenda) Ayres, Janice (Jim) Lang, and Sandy (Tony) Czech. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, her loving daughter, Kim, and her brother, Wendell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Vicky's honor may be made to her family.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 6:00PM at First Baptist Church in Watertown, WI (160 Oakridge Court, Watertown, WI 53094). The Rev. Shane Walker will officiate the funeral service. Visitation will take place from 4:00PM until the time of service at the church. Vicky will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Cemetery of Watertown, WI during a private family service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.