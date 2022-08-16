Vickie L. (Klauer) Arndt

Watertown, WI - Vickie L. Arndt, 63, of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home. Family and friends may visit at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Vickie Lynn Arndt was born September 26, 1958 in Fort Atkinson, daughter of Wilmer "Pete" Klauer and the former Mary Knoll. She graduated from Waterloo High School in 1976 before attending Arkansas Technical College, earning a degree in Accounting. Vickie was employed at Ebert Painting and Windsor Homes. She also was a bartender at Steve's Bar, Baba Louie's, and Huggy's Hideout. In her younger years, Vickie enjoyed playing in softball, darts, and pool leagues. She enjoyed riding her Harley, and adored her many cats over the years. Most of all, Vickie loved spending time with her grandson, Dominik.
Vickie is survived by her daughter, Tonya (Vincent Fonseca) Arndt; grandson, Dominik Winter; longtime boyfriend, Brian Toomey; mother, Mary Christian; siblings, Roy (Kyra) Klauer, Andy (Kelley) Klauer, Carla (Tom) Kelley, and Robert (Leslie) Klauer; step-mother, Gin Klauer, step-siblings, Heather Klauer, and Arthur (Anne) Klauer; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Vickie is preceded in death by her father.
