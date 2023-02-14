Santa Ana, CA - Vernon R. Krueger, 84, of Santa Ana, CA, formerly of Watertown, WI, passed away at his home with loved ones at his side on Friday, February 10th, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.
Vernie was born in Watertown on August 3rd, 1938, son of Elmer & Myrtle (Hoof) Krueger. He attended schools in Watertown & served in the United States Marine Corps. He married the former Margaret Meckes & they made their home in Santa Ana, CA where they raised their 3 children.
Vernie enjoyed hunting & fishing with his buddies. He was also well known for his love of music & karaoke singing. He entertained at many events as the "Singing DJ". He was a member of the Huntington Beach Elks Lodge for many years. He loved coming back to Wisconsin to visit his relatives & friends. He enjoyed traveling the country in a motor home and fishing with Maggie and his children. Most of all Vernie loved his immediate family gatherings with many laughs & great food.
Vernie is survived by his wife, Margaret "Maggie" Krueger; his daughters, Cheryl (Kenny) La Rue of Cedarpines Park, CA; Teri (Mike) Uren of McMinnville, OR, and his son, Kirk Krueger of Santa Ana, CA. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Trisha (Fadi) Sadeghian, Erica (Antonella) LaRue, Sara (Mike) Sandez, Jacob Uren, Danielle (Samer) Khalil, and Ryne Krueger, as well as five great grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters, Patti (John) Reichardt of Santa Ana, CA; Susan (Dave) Krattiger; Peggy (John) Theder, and sister-in-law, Caroline Meckes, all of Watertown, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Also surviving is his loyal companion, Bodie, his black lab.
Preceding Vernie in death were his parents.
A Family Memorial Gathering will be held in California. Online condolences may be left at www.HafemeisterFH.com.
Vernie will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
To plant a tree in memory of Vernon Krueger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.