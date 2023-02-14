Vernon R. Krueger
August 3, 1938 - February 10, 2023

Santa Ana, CA - Vernon R. Krueger, 84, of Santa Ana, CA, formerly of Watertown, WI, passed away at his home with loved ones at his side on Friday, February 10th, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.

