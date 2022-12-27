July 30, 1948 - December 26, 2022
Watertown, WI - Valerie T. Wagner, 74, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek with her family by her side.
Valerie was born on July 30, 1948, in Lebanon, the daughter of Edwin and Ada (Zwieg) Braunschweig. Valerie was Baptized on August 17, 1948, and confirmed on April 15, 1962, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon. She attended Immanuel Lutheran School in Lebanon and was a 1966 graduate of Watertown High School. She received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Eau Claire, then received her master's degree in Special Education from Whitewater. She was a member of the American Association of University Women, she proudly started the Watertown Chapter of Special Olympics, and taught summer school in Watertown for many years. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Valerie is survived by her daughter Haley (Kara Kephart) Wagner, son Ryan (Cassandra) Wagner, grandchildren Rosalie and Seraphina Wagner, siblings Patricia Frank, and Lyle (Sharon) Braunschweig. She is also survived by Karl (Barbara) Wagner, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and nephews Timothy and James Bratz.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, December 30, 2022, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church with Rev. Timothy Mueller presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John's Eagle Boosters for the playground equipment.
The family would especially like to thank the staff at Marquardt Home Health, Rainbow Hospice for the care and compassion given to Valerie. Also, a special thank you to Janice Weber-Helms, for being her life-long friend and partner in crime.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com
