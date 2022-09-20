Tyler Steven Jenkins

June 15, 1993 - September 16, 2022 Watertown, WI - Tyler Steven Jenkins, a Maintenance Apprentice at Wispak, age 29 of Watertown WI passed away on September 16, 2022 due to a motorcycle accident. He was born on June 15, 1993 in Oconomowoc, WI, the son of Steve Jenkins and Shannon McCluskey (Jenkins).

Tyler enjoyed fishing, camping, working on cars, cooking, and spending time with his family. He had a great sense of humor and a great story teller but his jokes were horrendous. Tyler would drop anything he is doing to help a friend out. His family was his priority. He loved his boys Remington and Colt more than anything. If you asked Tyler what his greatest accomplishment was, he would say being a father.

