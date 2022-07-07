Watertown, WI - Trisha Jo Pieper, 50, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lebanon with Rev. Dennis Kneer officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery at a later date. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Trisha Jo Pieper was born on September 19, 1971 to Robert and Judy (Raether) Pieper in Watertown. She was a 1989 graduate of Watertown High School and then attended UW Whitewater.
She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lebanon. Her greatest joys were her grandson and daughter. She enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, parties, country music, and trips to Hayward. A memorable experience she had was meeting a few members of the Green Bay Packers.
Trisha is survived by her daughter Jordan (Steven Landt) Jeanson of Mayville; grandson Aiden; parents: Robert and Judy Pieper of Lebanon; sisters: Tammi (Reed) Finley of Oconomowoc, Torri (Tim Stockton) Riedl of Watertown; niece, Brienna (Crystal) Hotchkiss and great-niece Wryleigh; nephew, Blake Riedl; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Palmer and Fran Raether, paternal grandparents, Wallace and Lillian Pieper.
The family would like to thank all of the medical professionals that have taken care of Trisha over the years.
