February 26, 1963 - February 1, 2023
Ixonia, WI - Todd O. Milbrath, 59, of Ixonia, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Joseph Fricke of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.HafemeisterFH.com.
Todd Otto Milbrath was born on February 26, 1963 to Ronald and Ellen (Anderson) Milbrath in Fort Atkinson, Wi. He was confirmed into Christ on June 5th, 1977. He grew up in the Town of Concord on the family farm that he loved.
Todd was a graduate of Watertown High School in 1981. He took great pride and responsibility in working for Mark and Ruth Guenterberg at Okauchee Redi-Mix, Inc. for 37 years. There he served as a mentor and beloved friend of Brandon Guenterberg, Tyler Guenterberg, and Devan Hartwig.
Todd enjoyed spending summers on his front porch. He loved old tractors, science fiction, holding babies and puppies. He was affectionately known as "Toddy Bear". Todd had a boisterous laugh and always had an opinion on politics. His mother would say that he was, "born old". He was a late adopter of technology and hairstyles. This was supported by the fact that he rocked a flat top for over 30 years.
He was well known in the Ixonia community. He volunteered his time mowing and caring for the First Baptist Church in Ixonia for many years. He was always willing to help those in need and never asked for anything in return.
Todd is survived by his daughters: Meghann (Nic) Lauersdorf of Ixonia and Lindsay (Jeremiah) Pfeiffer of Watertown from Jennifer Allar and Josephine Remington from Dawn Milbrath; grandchildren: Abigail Lauersdorf, Gordon Lauersdorf, Violet Lauersdorf, Maggie Lauersdorf, Van Pfeiffer; his parents, Ronald and Ellen Milbrath of Watertown; siblings: Bill (Mary) Milbrath of Waukesha, Christine (Donny) Heelein of Fort Atkinson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Harold and Viola Milbrath, William and Erma Anderson, and Aunt Kaye Woods. Todd now also joins Donovan, Jason, and Paulie at the tavern in the sky.
