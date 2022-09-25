Todd A. Pauli

December 14, 1955 - July 6, 2022

Watertown, WI - Todd Andrew Pauli died peacefully at home with his family by his side at the young age of 66. While he is gone far too soon, he believed he lived a full life and will live on through our great memories. He is dearly loved and missed by his son Jeffrey, daughter in law Heidi, grandson Royal and granddaughter Aurora as well as many other family and friends. He is joining his parents Myrl and Verle Pauli, an infant brother and sister, and other friends and family.

