Todd A. Pauli

Watertown, WI - Todd Andrew Pauli died peacefully at home with his family by his side at the young age of 66. While he is gone far too soon, he believed he lived a full life and will live on through our great memories. He is dearly loved and missed by his son Jeffrey, daughter in law Heidi, grandson Royal and granddaughter Aurora as well as many other family and friends. He is joining his parents Myrl and Verle Pauli, an infant brother and sister, and other friends and family.
Todd started and ran a successful business, Pauli Cooling Systems, for many years with his dad in Watertown. He retired around 60 and spent life enjoying friends and family, watching his grandchildren grow. He had many other accomplishments, but was most proud of his family.
He chose to be cremated and placed by his parents at Glenview memorial gardens. At Todd's request, there will be no service. Family suggests that you raise a glass and honor his memory sharing fond memories of his life.
Family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice for their compassionate care in his final days.
