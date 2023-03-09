Timothy Wayne "Tim" Elmer
January 4, 1961 - February 22, 2023 Lomira, WI - Timothy W. Elmer, age 62, was called home to rest on February 22, 2023 while surrounded by loved ones.

Timothy was born on January 4, 1961. He was born in Oshkosh to Cheryl (nee Goetschus) Elmer. He was an amazing brother, father, and grandfather. He was a proud Army Veteran, expert machinist, and amazing guitar player. Family meant everything to him, followed closely by his love of music.

