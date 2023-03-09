Timothy Wayne "Tim" Elmer

January 4, 1961 - February 22, 2023 Lomira, WI - Timothy W. Elmer, age 62, was called home to rest on February 22, 2023 while surrounded by loved ones.
Timothy was born on January 4, 1961. He was born in Oshkosh to Cheryl (nee Goetschus) Elmer. He was an amazing brother, father, and grandfather. He was a proud Army Veteran, expert machinist, and amazing guitar player. Family meant everything to him, followed closely by his love of music.
Those Timothy leaves behind to cherish his memory included his son Jason and daughter Jamie; along with his grandchildren, Graysinn and Ella; his brother Tom (Pamela); niece Samantha (Nicholas); and step-father Reiney Schultz.
In addition to his mother, Cheryl, Tim was proceeded in death by his cousins, Harold and Susan.
A memorial service in honor of Tim will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. with Military Honors at 3 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 350 Main Street, Lomira. Memorials in Timothy's name can be directed towards his funeral expenses.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Timothy’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
