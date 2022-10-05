Timothy Bratz
March 12, 1959 - September 30, 2022

Oconomowoc, WI - Timothy Bratz entered his eternal rest after a 7 year battle with brain Cancer on Friday, September 30, 2022. Timothy was surrounded by his mother, sister, and Rev'd Lance O'Donnell.

