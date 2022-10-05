Oconomowoc, WI - Timothy Bratz entered his eternal rest after a 7 year battle with brain Cancer on Friday, September 30, 2022. Timothy was surrounded by his mother, sister, and Rev'd Lance O'Donnell.
Timothy John Bratz was born in Oconomowoc, WI on March 12, 1959 to John Bratz and Patricia (Braunschweig-Bratz) Frank. Timothy was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc, WI. He attended St. Paul's Lutheran School, and was a 1977 graduate of Oconomowoc High School.
Timothy is survived by his mother Patricia Frank of Watertown, WI, his daughter Katelyn Ludwig of Fresno, CA, his sister Sarah (Andreas) Nielsen of Oconomowoc, WI, sister-in-law Angela Bratz of Hollister, MO, uncles and aunts: Lois Bratz of Madison, WI, Robert Bratz of Oconomowoc, WI, Valerie Wagner of Watertown, WI and Lyle and Sharon Braunschweig of Waterloo, WI. Dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and 'special friends'.
Timothy was preceded in death by his father John Bratz and his brother James Bratz.
Timothy enjoyed fishing, trapping, and hunting. But mostly fishing which also included Ice Fishing!
Timothy's most memorable trips were to Branson, MO to visit his brother James, and their first destination for a fishing excursion was to Bull Shoals; great Bass fishing there! Timothy enjoyed being outdoors and his employment suited him well which consisted of roofing, masonry, and construction.
The family's comfort is knowing that Timothy knew that his Loving Savior would put His arms around him and carry him to his eternal rest. A Bible verse that brings comfort to his mother again is "The memory of the righteous is a Blessing".
Timothy's family has been blessed and wishes to thank My Choice Wisconsin, the Oconomowoc Cancer Treatment Center, Riverview Assisted Living in Watertown, Watertown Health Care Center, and Angels Grace Hospice of Oconomowoc for all the care and concern that has been given to Timothy during his battle with Cancer.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home in Oconomowoc is in charge of funeral arrangements. A Memorial Service will be held at St Paul's Lutheran Church, 210 E. Pleasant Street in Oconomowoc WI, with Rev'd Lance ODonnell officiating on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 12:00pm. The visitation will take place at 10:00am until time of service.
Memorials will be gratefully appreciated by the family.
