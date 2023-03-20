Lake Mills, WI - Thomas "Tom" Kwapil, 75, formerly of Watertown, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Lake Mills.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard's Catholic Church with Father Michael Wanta officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9 a.m. until Mass begins at 11 a.m.
Tom was born January 20, 1948, in Watertown, Wisconsin, to William and Marie (nee McFarland) Kwapil. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1966 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in business from Dominican College in Racine. On May 16, 1970, he married Karen Peterson in Summit, Illinois. Tom worked at 7-Up Bottling Company, a family-owned business, for over 50 years, retiring as VP of Operations in 2012.
Tom loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was an avid card player and enjoyed playing weekly with many lifelong friends.
Much of his life was dedicated to others through his involvement in numerous organizations within the community and his church.
Tom is survived by the love of his life, Karen, and their four daughters and their families. Jenny (Bob) Mudler, Watertown; Patti (Tim) Voiles, Oconomowoc; Jackie (Dennis) Saldana, Germantown; Becky (Casey) Lovell, Sussex. He was the proud grandfather of Ellie, Joey, and Katie Mudler; Ben, Nick, and Jess Voiles; Tommy and Annabelle Saldana; Aaron and Tyler Lovell. He is also survived by his sister, Sue (Mike) Sadowski, Racine; and brothers, Don (Jean) Kwapil, Watertown; Steve (Belinda) Kwapil, Pewaukee, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Marie Kwapil, his brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Cathy Kwapil, and his very special granddaughter, Blueberry Lovell.
If desired, memorials may be given to Rainbow Hospice or St Bernard's Cemetery for the construction of a new garage and maintenance shed. Tom dedicated many years of service as treasurer of the cemetery board and was passionate about the need for a new garage.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
