Thomas "Tom" Kwapil
January 20, 1948 - March 18, 2023

Lake Mills, WI - Thomas "Tom" Kwapil, 75, formerly of Watertown, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Lake Mills.

