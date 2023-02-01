Thomas Logan Caudill
January 11, 1949 - January 31, 2023

Watertown, WI - Thomas Logan Caudill, 74 of Watertown, was called home to the loving arms of his Savior on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at St. Luke's Hospital of Milwaukee.

