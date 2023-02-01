Watertown, WI - Thomas Logan Caudill, 74 of Watertown, was called home to the loving arms of his Savior on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at St. Luke's Hospital of Milwaukee.
Tom was born on January 11, 1949 in Watertown, WI, the son of George and Jean (Olson) Caudill. He attended Oconomowoc High School and had a daughter, Dawn in 1967. Tom worked many jobs throughout his life, but the one he loved the most was being a caretaker and gardener on an estate on Pine Lake in Chenequa. Tom spent every spare moment either boating and fishing with his family. Being on the water is where he was the happiest. On May 30, 2002, Tom married the love of his life, Pam in Jefferson and the couple celebrated 20 years of marriage this past year. Tom loved his family dearly and cherished his grandchildren. Tom and his grandson Logan had a special relationship. They were more like a father and son, than a grandfather and grandson and their bond was strong. He mentored Logan well and took great care of him. Tom had a wonderful sense of humor and he looked for the joy in life. He will be dearly missed.
Tom is survived by: his wife Pam Caudill of Watertown; daughter Dawn (Christopher) Olson of Watertown; grandchildren Logan Olson and Elaine Olson; siblings Nancy (Donald) Zache of Watertown and Debbie McMickle of Hartland; and Pam's children and grandchildren. Tom is also survived by many other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandson Vincent Uttech, and step-daughter Tina Schmidt.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00PM on Monday, February 6, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Watertown with Rev. Shane Walker presiding. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00AM until the time of service at the church.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.olsen-gibson.com
