March 9, 1951 - October 27, 2022
Madison, WI - Thomas H. Heninger, 71, of Madison, formerly of Watertown, passed away on Thursday morning, at UW Hospital, after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Turner Hall (301 S. 4th St. Watertown, WI 53094). Following the service, a memorial performance of music will be held at Turner Hall. There will not be a receiving/visiting line and guests are asked to enter after 2:00 p.m. and be seated for the 3:00 p.m. start. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Thomas H. Heninger Memorial Fund either online or by sending a check to: Wisconsin Foundation for School Music ℅ Thomas H. Heninger Memorial Fund (1005 Quinn Drive, Waunakee, WI 53597) or donating online at: https://foundation4schoolmusic.org/donate-now/ Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Thomas Henry Heninger was born on March 9, 1951 to Darrell Keith and Anita (Odau) Heninger in Chicago. He graduated from Badger High School in 1969, as the recipient of the John Philip Sousa Award. Tom graduated with honors earning both a Bachelor of Music Education from UW-Stevens Point in 1973, and a Master of Music Education from the University of Wisconsin in 1984. He was an instrumental music instructor in Watertown, WI for 35 1/2 years teaching all music levels and genres, and retired in 2009. Tom was a recipient of the prestigious Bandworld "Legion of Honor" Award in 2004. He was a member of MENC and NBA and was the conductor of the Wisconsin NBA Honors Band in January 2009. He was a member of the Wisconsin Bandmasters Association, Phi Beta Mu (national band directors' fraternity), and ASBDA. For the last several years, Tom served as a director of the Watertown Municipal Band and performed with the Madison Wind Ensemble, Madison Brass Quintet, Madison Brass Band, and the Yankee Dutchman Precision Solar Marching Band. He also enjoyed teaching instrumental music at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Jefferson, WI.
Tom married his love Susan Shower in 1975. They had two sons, Benjamin Thomas and Riley William. He is survived by his sweetie of 16 years Linda Rothberger of Madison; two sons, Dr. Benjamin Heninger of Shawano, and Riley Heninger (Ava Mittelsteadt) of Madison; step-son, Tim (David Langworthy) Rothberger of Madison; step-daughter, Dr. Sara (Jamie) Powell of Marina, CA; sister-in-law, Connie Heninger of Rib Lake; niece, Charlotte (Kyle) Heikkinen and their children, Caleb and Blake; nephew, Jesse (Adrianna) Heninger; pup Hannah ("Boo") and many other relatives and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Susan Heninger on March 13, 2007; and his brother William Heninger.
