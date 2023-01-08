Thomas G. Hoof

Watertown, WI - Thomas "Tom" G. Hoof, 71, of Watertown, entered the gates of heaven on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday January 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church with Rev. Anthony Schultz and Rev. Justin Cloute officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to St. Luke's Church, ProHealth Hospice, the American Cancer Society, or the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Thomas George Hoof was born on March 13, 1951, in Watertown, son of Wilmer "Wimpy" and Georgiana "Ginger" (nee Reinhard) Hoof. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1969. Tom went on to attend UW-La Crosse, earning a bachelor's degree in Park and Recreation Administration. Tom married Catherine "Cathy" Ebert on June 27, 1987, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. Tom worked for over 30 years in the printing industry, finishing his career as a printing estimatorfor Kubin-Nicholson in Milwaukee. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time in nature at the family cabin. Tom was an active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church and the Watertown Archers. He enjoyed camping, biking, hiking, reading, and traveling. Tom was also a fan of the Packers and Badgers.
Tom was a very caring family member and friend and reached out to anyone who needed him. He had a great sense of humor which brought joy to those around him. Over the years Tom and Cathy hosted several foreign exchange students and developed lasting relationships with them. He very much enjoyed interacting with nieces, nephews, and exchange students. Above all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
Tom is survived by his wife, Cathy of Watertown; siblings, Mary Puza of Chaska, MN; Charles (Tascha Saxby) Hoof of Watertown; mother-in-law, Joanne Ebert of Watertown; siblings-in-law, Eileen Hoof of Watertown; Wanda (Mike) Hensel of Watertown; Gail (David) Oestreicher of Watertown; Steve Ebert of Waukesha; dear friend, Jack Krueger; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Karen Hoof, John Hoof, William "Bill" Hoof, and Robert Hoof (in infancy); and father-in-law, Donald Ebert.
The family would like to thank ProHealth Hospice nurse Maria, as well as Pastor Schultz and Pastor Cloute for all of their care and visits.
