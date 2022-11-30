Thomas Ellingson

February 13, 1935 - November 24, 2022

Kennan, WI - Thomas Duane (Tom) Ellingson, 87, of Kennan, formerly of Sullivan, passed away under the care of Hope Hospice & Palliative Care after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his home in Kennan surrounded by his family. He was born to Marvin and Dorothy (Clemans) Ellingson on February 13, 1935, in Waukesha County, WI.

