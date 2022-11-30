Thomas Ellingson

Kennan, WI - Thomas Duane (Tom) Ellingson, 87, of Kennan, formerly of Sullivan, passed away under the care of Hope Hospice & Palliative Care after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his home in Kennan surrounded by his family. He was born to Marvin and Dorothy (Clemans) Ellingson on February 13, 1935, in Waukesha County, WI.
After graduation, he started working at Westbend Aluminum in Hartford, WI. He worked in several factories and foundries throughout his life before finally retiring from Friskies in Jefferson, WI in 1994. In 1996, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of purchasing a farm up north, which he considered "God's Country." The farm provided Pops the platform to showcase his vast mechanical aptitude by troubleshooting everything from rebuilt motors to the most technical welding jobs. Helping his family and friends was vitally important to him, as long as you would help him put a dent in his Miller High Life inventory in the shop. Tom was an avid hunter and was extremely proud to provide "Deer Camp" to many friends and family members at his cottage in Long Lake.
He is survived by his children, Connie (Donald) Payne, Scott (Shelli); Kathie (Steve) Roth, and Thomas Jr. (Michelle); grandchildren, Craig Payne, Jaime Field, Amanda Kluz, Tyler Mueller, Landon and Luke Ellingson; 6 great-grandchildren; and other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Eleanor Lepien; nephew, David Lepien, and his two special four-legged companions, which were both named Ruger.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 2228 North Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066. Visitation will start at 10:30 a.m. and continue until the start of the service. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
