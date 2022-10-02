Watertown, WI - Thomas D. Probst, 64, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Tom was born in Watertown on August 13, 1958 the son of Melvin and Betty (Tunak) Probst. He was a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School and U.W. Madison. He married the love of his life, Joy Winkelman, on September 19, 1981, at Farmington Emmanuel Lutheran Church and the couple enjoyed 41 years together. Tom farmed in Helenville for many years and later sold insurance. He was a member of St. Luke's Ev. Lutheran Church. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and had a love of sports, especially Wisconsin teams but above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include: wife Joy; children Dillon (Lindsey) Probst and Jaclyn Probst; grandchildren Kayden, Levi and June; siblings Tim (Sue) Probst, Dave (Christi) Probst, Steve Probst and Kaye (Rob) Reichert. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at St. Luke's Ev. Lutheran Church in Watertown with the Rev. Anthony Schultz presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 4:00 PM until the time of the service. Burial will take place in Helenville.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an on-line condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com
