Thomas D. Probst
Buy Now

August 13, 1958 - September 30, 2022

Watertown, WI - Thomas D. Probst, 64, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Probst as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.