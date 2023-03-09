Thomas A Gnewuch

Oconomowoc, WI - Thomas Allen Gnewuch, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away with his family by his side on March 8, 2023, at the age of 68.
Tom was born on June 1, 1954 in Watertown, Wisconsin, to Carl and Elsie Gnewuch. He attended St. Matthew's Elementary School and graduated from Oconomowoc High School. As a lifetime resident of Oconomowoc, Tom was committed to his community. He worked at Lake Country Foods for 40 years before retiring in 2017. He spent many years volunteering for the Oconomowoc Fire Department with close friends and his brothers, where he served as a firefighter, EMT, and rescue diver. He was a long-time member of St. Matthew's Church.
Tom was known for his approachable nature. He was easy to talk to, always up for a good conversation, and had many friends in the community. After his retirement he spent more time relaxing and boating at his place in Wisconsin Dells. Tom will always be remembered for his strong work ethic, and his love for his family and the community. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Tom is survived by his wife Laura (Irish), his children Michele (Patrick) Koper, Katie, and Joe, his grandchildren Eli, Addison, Aidan, and Emme, step-children Alysse and Jordan, his siblings John (Pam) Gnewuch, Cindy (Dan) Smallish, Steve (Louise) Gnewuch, Paul Gnewuch, and Kim Gnewuch, and many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Elsie Gnewuch.
A Christian service and celebration of Tom's life will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Visitation will be held from 12 PM Noon until the time of Memorial Service at 2 PM at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S Cross St, Oconomowoc.
"Be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life." Rev 2:10
