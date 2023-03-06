Watertown, WI - Theodore E. Salli, (68), of Watertown, Wisconsin passed away on March 4, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family and friends in the exceptional care of Rainbow Hospice.
Theodore, fondly known as Ted/Teddy, was born to Donald and June (Mackey) Salli, in November of 1954, in Ishpeming, Michigan.
Ted worked in the utility industry for over 35 years starting at Kissimmee Utility Authority (KUA) and retiring from Wisconsin Energies (WE). Ted was a member of the Blue Notes Drum Corps as a contra player and had many great memories and stories with Drum Corps members.
Ted was an avid golfer and was passionate about his family, his cars, his coffee and his sidekick Doobie. His favorite dining place was Amado's (Jr's) where he enjoyed lunches with friends as they sat around solving the world's problems. It is also where he enjoyed socializing with friends and family. He was a great designated driver and had a unique sense of humor. He was known to have some of the best luck when it came to raffles, slots, scratch offs and his one time playing shake of the day. He was one in a million.
Ted is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Alice (Douvier) Salli, two daughters, Katrina Salli and Kimberly (Ryan) Costello, his sister, Liisa Pulsifer, her two children and many loving relatives. As well as his dog Doobie and his two grand puppies Maybell and Tinley.
Ted was predeceased by his parents, Donald and June Salli, his in-laws Lawrence and MaryAnn (Stueve) Douvier and sister-in-law Charlene (Roles) Douvier.
A celebration of Ted's life will take place when the weather is more welcoming for a round of golf.
Lord, as I walked down the fairways of life you helped me to realize many great opportunities to learn:
- When I was in the rough, I discovered things I never knew had been there
- When I was in the deepest sand, I learned that there is a time to walk softly and clean up after myself
- When I played a scramble, I learned that I have friends to make up for what I lacked
- When I found the water, I learned that some things are better left alone
- When the ball rolls into the hole for that wonderful par, I realized that all good things come from you
Rest in peace dear friend.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Theodore Salli as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.