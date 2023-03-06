Theodore E. Salli
Buy Now

November 17, 1954 - March 4, 2023

Watertown, WI - Theodore E. Salli, (68), of Watertown, Wisconsin passed away on March 4, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family and friends in the exceptional care of Rainbow Hospice.

To plant a tree in memory of Theodore Salli as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.