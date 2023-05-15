Terrance Phillip "Terry" Meidl

February 11, 1948 - May 8, 2023 Lady Lake, FL - JESUS NEEDED A DECK BUILT SO HE CALLED TERRY

Terrance (Terry) P. Meidl was a great man, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather born on February 11, 1948 in Phlox, WI, the son of the late Nicklaus and Sophia (Neubauer) Meidl. He leaves behind a wonderful family that he was very proud of. Terry passed peacefully in his sleep on May 8, 2023.

