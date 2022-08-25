Teresa (Kuhn) "Teri" Reed

Dunnellon, FL - Teresa "Kuhn" Reed, 73, passed away on August 16th, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Teresa Jane Kuhn in St. Mary's Hospital in Watertown, WI on October 24, 1948 to Robert and Jane (Zimmerman) Kuhn.
Teri graduated from Watertown High School in 1966 and went on to attend the University of Oshkosh. From there she moved to California, where she worked as a paralegal. She enjoyed the warmth and beauty of California until she moved to Florida where she met the love of her life, Lawrence Reed. They married in 1980 and, later that year, her beloved son, Justin, was born. Teri worked for a law firm in Miami as a legal assistant until 2008, when she retired and the family settled in Dunnellon, Florida.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, and the beauty of nature.
Teri was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Jane (Zimmerman) Kuhn. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Reed, son, Justin Reed of Dunnellon, Florida, and sister, Jaci Kuhn of Eagle, WI.
Teri was always thankful for the era in which she grew up and is loved and remembered by her Watertown friends.
She will be greatly missed and always loved.
