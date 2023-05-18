JANESVILLE, WI - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Suzanne Paulina Blasing on May 13, 2023, at the age of 69. Suzanne was born on Nov. 2, 1953, in Watertown, Wis., and spent most her life in Janesville, where she touched many lives with her kind heart and joyful spirit.
Suzanne's passion for music began at a young age and continued throughout her life. She was a talented singer and enjoyed bringing joy to others through her music.
Suzanne was a devoted wife to her soulmate, Kenneth Harold Blasing, whom she married on Dec. 16, 1972. Their love was a shining example to all who knew them, and they shared many happy years together.
Suzanne is survived by her husband, Kenneth; daughter, Jaclyn (Max) Slesareva; as well as her six grandchildren, Sadie, Victoria, Anna, Nikolai, Alexei and Leo. She is survived by her mother-in-law, Jane; brother-in-law, Richard; seven siblings, Henry, Charlotte, Ernest, Charles, Kenneth, Virginia and Richard; along with many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Scott Blasing.
A graveside service will take place at AZTALAN MILFORD CEMETERY, N 6603 County Road Q, Lake Mills, at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023. A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023. A funeral service will begin at 6 p.m.
Suzanne's kindness, compassion, and joyful spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
