Susan Taylor

Watertown, WI - Susan Ann Taylor of Watertown, WI died on November 29, 2022, trusting in her Lord Jesus Christ and looking forward to the resurrection of the body and the life everlasting. She was born to Philip and Joyce Strohm on June 4, 1954, in Racine, WI. Sue was made a child of God through Holy Baptism on July 4, 1954, and later was confirmed in her faith at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, WI on April 7, 1968.
Sue graduated from Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills, WI in 1972 and earned her bachelor's degree in education from Martin Luther College, New Ulm, MN in 1976. She served as a third and fourth grade teacher at St. John's Lutheran School, Root Creek, WI from 1976 to 1979. For the past 30 years, Sue had the joy and privilege of teaching at-risk youth in alternative high school programs through Madison College and Waukesha County Technical College. Sue spent the last eight years of her career as the program coordinator and instructor at the Waukesha County Jail.
On June 26, 1976, Sue married the love of her life, Ken Taylor. Together they have been blessed with three children and eight grandchildren, each of whom has filled Sue and Ken's hearts and lives with cherished memories of special moments and events. Sue's great joy has been in her role as cherished wife, mother, and grandmother.
Sue is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Ken, three children: Brad (Molly) Taylor of Waukesha, WI; Jordan (Evelyn) of Nashville, TN; and Kendalyn (Tom) Voss of Oshkosh; eight grandchildren, Aryana Taylor, Daniel Taylor, Naomi Taylor, Lily Taylor, Josefine Voss, Levi Voss, Leora Voss, and Violet Voss.
Sue is also survived by her mother, Joyce Strohm; her brothers, Gary (Kris) Strohm, and Mark (Vickie) Strohm; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Donald (Mary) Taylor and Doug (Julie) Batien, LeAnn Taylor and Brian Taylor. She is also survived by cousins: Chris (John) Ranson, Jenny (Joel) Kluender, Kim (Cindy) Hjerstedt, and Jonathan (Molly) Hollmann; an aunt, Betty Hjerstedt, and an uncle, Alan (Diane) Hollmann; nephews, Ryan (Rebecca) Strohm, Derek (Jessica) Strohm, Greg (Shelley) Strohm, Andy Taylor, Robert (Lauren)Taylor; nieces, Kelsey (Matthew) Tiradani, Lindsey (Nathan) Scharer, Michelle (Matthew) Meske, Lee (Laura) Batien, Olivia (Michael) Decleene, and Elyse Batien; and 15 great nieces and nephews
Sue was preceded in death by her father, Philip Strohm.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on December 9, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lake Mills. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 am until the time of the service. A light luncheon will be served following the service. Burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials if desired, would be appreciated to Luther Preparatory School Tuition Assistance Fund or St. Paul Lutheran Church Early Learning Center.
The family would like to express their thanks to Rainbow Hospice for their compassionate care.