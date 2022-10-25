May 23, 1953 - October 19, 2022
Watertown, WI - Susan J. Krueger, 69, of Watertown, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Susan Jennifer Krueger was born on May 23, 1953 in Watertown Wisconsin to Henry and Lucille (Hartwig) Krueger. She attended Schurz Elementary School, then Watertown High School where she played both the piano and violin in the orchestra. Susie graduated WHS in 1971. She also studied at UW Madison.
Susie worked a variety of jobs throughout her lifetime, but her true love was music, mainly her 1891 Steinway Grand Piano. The piano was affectionately known as "Irma" - her best friend of 58 years, which she played daily. Susie worked with her music in many capacities, including providing music at First Congregational Church of Christ in Watertown. She accompanied the Watertown High School choirs for concerts, musicals, and also accompanied individual students in the state Solo & Ensemble music competitions. She was a piano teacher as well, and prided herself on passing the gift of music on to further generations.
Susie loved the outdoors, having gone camping with her family for many years. Governor Dodge was her home away from home. She spent countless hours tending her beautiful flower gardens, and her three season porch was a place of Peace.
Susie enjoyed frequent travels to Europe, mainly Germany, where she had some close friends with whom she spent her vacation time. Auf wiedersehen.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Tom Krueger, niece Julia Wood Campbell, and her cat Meep. Survivors include her son Jordan Stiemke (and his sweetheart Michelle), brother and sister-in-law Rick and Sharon Krueger, niece Brenda (Bryan) Krueger Gatzke, nephews Jesse and Andrew Krueger, Michael Wood (of Portage, WI), great-nephews Thomas, William and Nicholas Gatzke, numerous cousins, Nancy Schmidt being her favorite, and dear friends Juanita Edington and Andi Wyrwa.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. Dave Zimmermann officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from noon until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the family, First Congregational United Church of Christ, WHS Music Department or the charity of one's choice. Online Condolences may be left at HafemeisterFH.com.
"That's the news from Lake Wobegon, where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking, and all the children are above average." - Garrison Keillor
