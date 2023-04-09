October 17, 1957 - April 5, 2023
Emmet, WI - Steven J. Sukow, 65, of Emmet, passed away after a brief illness at home on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 13th at 12:00 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 11:00 until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the church or charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family.
Steven Jay Sukow was born on October 17, 1957, to Floyd and Bernice (nee Christian) Sukow at St. Mary's Hospital in Watertown. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Helenville. He attended grade school at St. Peter's Lutheran School. Steve graduated from Johnson Creek High School in 1976. On December 5, 1987, he married Holly Magritz at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown.
Steve worked over 40 years at Watertown Metals and currently was a groundskeeper for the Dodgeland School District. His hobbies were snowmobiling, riding his Harley, fishing, playing softball, and bowling. Steve liked to have fun and spend time with his entire family. Playing Sheepshead with his brothers and dad was a favorite pastime of his.
Steve is survived by his wife Holly Sukow of Emmet; son, Heath (Kara) Sukow of Lowell; parents, Floyd and Bernice Sukow of Farmington; step-children: Chrystal Begovatz of Watertown, Paul Begovatz (Julie George) of Colone, Germany; grandchildren: Jessica Kompsi, Cecelia Sukow, Evelyn Begovatz, Kaylee, Xander, and Bretta. Siblings: Stan (Nicole) Sukow of Wisconsin Rapids, Scott (Shari) Sukow of Farmington, Mike (Vicki) Sukow of Farmington, Amy (Jeff) Junker of Farmington; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
