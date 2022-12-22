Stephen J. "Steve" Schwegel

Watertown, WI - Stephen John Schwegel of Watertown, died at home on December 19th, 2022. Steve died peacefully with his wife of 57 years, Joan, their four daughters, several grandchildren and his closest friend, Tom Staray, by his side.
Steve was born on Christmas Eve in 1941 to Theodore and Lorraine (Love) Schwegel in Chicago, Illinois. After high school, he joined the Navy, serving as an Aircraft Mechanic from 1960 to 1966. In 1965, he met and married Joan Evelyn Duchaine. After moving to Vermont for 2 years, Steve and Joan relocated to Wisconsin. First to Madison, and then settling in Watertown in 1970. For over 30 years, Steve worked for Wisconsin Bell (Ameritech / AT&T) starting as a telephone repair man and ending as a management trainer. In 1991, he had the opportunity to receive a bachelor's degree in business management, retire, and turn 50 all in the same year.
Steve and Joan were highly active in the parish of St. Bernards in Watertown. Steve served in the parish council, including serving as parish president. He and Joan started Winterfest at St. Bernard's and ran and performed in it for many years. He was also tenor in St. Bernard's choir for over 30 years.
Steve was active in the Watertown Curtain Club for many years. He loved acting. He was most proud that over the years he played every male role in Barefoot In The Park.
Steve's passion was building and fixing. Whether working on the house, cars or even in the kitchen, he was a master and always self-taught. In 1994, he fulfilled a life-long dream to become a pilot. At their place "Up North" on Lake Sherwood, Steve taught his four daughters to make and cook over fires, waterski, drive boats, and know the value of family and friends.
Above all, Steve was kind, empathetic, and compassionate about people. If you needed help, Steve was there.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Lorraine, his sister and brother-in-law (and close friend), MaryJane (Schwegel) and James Pink. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joan, 4 daughters and 2 sons-in-law, Kristin (Paul) Zaal, Kelly Schwegel, Katrina (Andrew) Gongola, Kathleen Schwegel, and his sister, Francis Sharp. Steve is also survived by his 10 grandchildren: Elisabeth Ashley Melcher, Carrera Jean Powell, Sophia Eve Gongola, Ethan Andrew Gongola, Emmelien Gerda Zaal, Hailey Joan Zaal, Sydney Ann Zaal, Deacon Cooper Schwegel, Brogan Maddox Schwegel, Harper Evelyn Schwegel and six beloved nieces and nephews from the Pink and Albanese families.
A service will be held at St. Bernard's Catholic Church (Watertown) on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM. A receiving line will precede the service at 10:00 am. A reception following the service will be held at Lyon's Irish Pub at 201 E. Main St. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Steve would want us to be happy and celebrate his life. Feel free to wear colors other than black to the funeral if you'd like. Please also bring any of the "world's first selfies" he took with your cameras anytime you left it sitting there. If you know him, you will know what this means and probably have one in your photos somewhere.
Donations can be made in his name to any veterans Association.
