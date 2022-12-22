Stephen J. "Steve" Schwegel
December 24, 1941 - December 19, 2022

Watertown, WI - Stephen John Schwegel of Watertown, died at home on December 19th, 2022. Steve died peacefully with his wife of 57 years, Joan, their four daughters, several grandchildren and his closest friend, Tom Staray, by his side.

