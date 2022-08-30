Stanley F. Clutterbuck

November 28, 1933 - August 27, 2022
Watertown, WI - Stanley "Stan" F. Clutterbuck, 88, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown with Fr. Michael Wanta officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Innichement at La Belle Cemetery in Oconomowoc will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Marquardt Hospice or to the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research (https://www.v.org/). Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
Stanley Foxwell Clutterbuck was born on November 28, 1933 to Stanley Foxwell and Dorothy (nee Simpson) Clutterbuck in New York, New York. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University. He was a member of the Upsilon Fraternity while in college.
On October 23, 1994 he married Karen (nee Geiger) in Watertown.
He was a sales representative for Lakeland Auto of Oconomowoc for many years.
Stan was a man of faith and enjoyed being a member of the St. Bernard Choir. He loved to eat, travel, and spend time with his family. He was a Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers fan.
Stan is survived by his wife Karen Clutterbuck of Watertown; children: Don (Vicki) of Delafield, Lori (Mark) Fava of Dana Point, CA, Christine (Scott Peplinski) Paulos of South Milwaukee, Cheryl (Kurt) Oelsner of Oconomowoc; grandchildren: Jeffrey (Trina) Clutterbuck, Michael (Victoria) Clutterbuck, Corey Fava, Nicole Fava, Rachel Oelsner, Nathan Oelsner; one great-grandson, Malachi Clutterbuck; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Mary (nee Schumacher) Clutterbuck in 1980; one brother Don Simpson who was killed in action in WWII.
