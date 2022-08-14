Stacy (Shapiro) Sigmund
March 27, 1980 - August 9, 2022

Jefferson, WI - Stacy Shapiro Sigmund was the wife of Tim Sigmund of Watertown, WI, and daughter of Mary and Lon Shapiro of Cambridge, WI. At the age of 42, Stacy died as a result of her injuries from a single car accident on August 9, 2022. She was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes as a child.