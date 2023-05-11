Shirley Mae (Lavack) Scriminger
August 23, 1929 - May 2, 2023 Philadelphia, NY - Mrs Shirley Scriminger, May 2, 2023

Mrs Shirley Scriminger of Philadelphia, New York, born Shirley Mae LaVack, August 23rd, 1929, passed peacefully in her sleep on the morning of May 2nd, 2023

