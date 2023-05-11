Shirley Mae (Lavack) Scriminger

August 23, 1929 - May 2, 2023 Philadelphia, NY - Mrs Shirley Scriminger, May 2, 2023
Mrs Shirley Scriminger of Philadelphia, New York, born Shirley Mae LaVack, August 23rd, 1929, passed peacefully in her sleep on the morning of May 2nd, 2023
She is predeceased by her brother, Reginald Lavack of Toronto, Ontario Canada, her first husband, James F. McIntyre (1944-1958) of Dekalb, New York, their son James F. McIntyre, his ex-wife, Wendy and their two sons, John and Trevor McIntyre of Chittenango, New York.
She is also predeceased by her second husband, Leslie A. Scriminger (1959-1993).
She is survived by son Steven A. McIntyre (wife Barbara) of New York/Florida, daughter Memory Westphal (husband John) of The Villages, Florida, son Reginald McIntyre, son K. Michael McIntyre (wife Shelley) of East Otto, New York, son John S. McIntyre (husband Gary Keleher) of Rochester, New York. daughter Lori Wilder (husband Rob) of Kingston, New Hampshire, and son Brian Scriminger (wife Theresa) of Calcium, New York. Shirley had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Shirley had many careers in her long life including wife, mother, waitress, Licensed Practical Nurse, school bus driver, and farmer.
For many years she volunteered at the American Legion in Philadelphia, New York. She loved to cook and share meals with friends. She also enjoyed crocheting, reading, puzzle work, watching westerns, listening to music, and attending church.
Donations in her name can be made to the Philadelphia Fire Department, 1 Antwerp Street, Philadelphia, New York. 13673.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Scriminger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.