Watertown, WI - Shirley M. Webb, 88 of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at her home.
Shirley was born on July 24, 1934, in Pardeeville, WI, the daughter of Alfred and Anna Smith. She grew up in the area and graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1952. She later married and had 4 children. Shirley loved gardening and canning the fruits of her labors. Her family enjoyed her cooking talents and knitting was a passion. She was known to play computer games, but struggled to operate her television, searching for her gameshows. Shirley was an awesome mother. She cared for her family well and was quick to help those needing her care. Her children appreciated her listening ear and the support she provided to each of them. She will be missed.
Shirley is survived by: her children Jeff Brandt of Fort Atkinson, Keith Brandt of Greenfield, and Cindy Christophersen of Whitewater; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and her sister Phyllis Koch of Weyauwega. She is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Deb Brandt, grandson Joshua Brandt, and sisters Loraine Brandt and Ruth Schwochert.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00PM on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will be on Friday from 2:00PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Shirley will be laid to rest at Pioneer Cemetery.
