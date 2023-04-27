October 13, 1942 - April 25, 2023
Lake Mills, WI - Shirley A. (Bielke) Hofer, 80, Lake Mills, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the Lake Mills Health Services.
She was born on October 13, 1942 in Madison, the daughter of the late Ora and Frances (Jahnke) Bielke.
In 1960 she graduated from the Lake Mills High School and later graduated from MATC - Watertown in 1997.
Shirley married Duane Hofer on September 15, 1962 at the Lake Mills Moravian Church. He died on December 11, 2010.
She had been employed as a supervisor and training specialist at Hamlin, Inc. and had also worked at Aztalan Engineering.
She was a member of the Lake Mills Moravian Church, had served as vice chair of the church Board of Elders, and was active with the Southern Wisconsin Mission Society.
Shirley was a huge Milwaukee Bucks fan and lover of all animals.
Survivors include her brother, Glenn (Marilyn) Bielke of Lake Mills; nieces, Virginia (Gerald) Krause, Mary (David) Falk, Cheryl (Rev. John) Wallace, Lynette (Jim) Pittner, Karen (Todd) Johnson, Rev. Mary Bielke; great nieces and nephews, Kurt (Dawn) Krause, Matthew (Jen Milestone) Falk, Danielle (Dennis) Vollmer, Daniel, Courtney, and Benjamin (Krysti) Wallace, Christopher and Gregory Pittner, Kiana and Levi Johnson; great great nephew, Milo Wallace; great great nieces, Lilly Vollmer and Katelyn Krause; her beloved canine companion, Max; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Bielke; great nephew, Kevin Falk, and great niece, Jillian Pittner.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
Friends may call after 9 a.m. on Friday at the church until the time of service.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials in Shirley's name would be appreciated to the Lake Mills Moravian Church, Jefferson County Humane Society, or American Cancer Society.
