Reeeseville, WI - Sharon M. Klinger, 78 of Reeseville, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Larson House in Columbus.
Sharon was born October 8, 1944, in Marshall, the daughter of Robert and Bernice (Peterson) Yelk. Sharon was a graduate of Deforest High School and went on to be a beautician. She began working at the Robin's Nest in Fort Atkinson and eventually managed the location. In her free time, Sharon enjoyed gardening, reading, and watching the Packers.
Sharon is survived by her sisters Shirley Raley, Roberta Ketelboeter and Carol Kopmeyer. Sharon is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and sister Sharolyn Prendergast.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Generations Hospice and to Larson House for the loving care provided.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on November 3, 2022, at Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home of Watertown with Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the Funeral Home. Sharon will be laid to rest at St. Henry's Catholic Cemetery following the service.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit our website www.sv-fh.com
