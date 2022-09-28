Sarah Lynn (Seljan) Steinberg

December 4, 1982 - September 21, 2022 Watertown, WI - Sarah L. Steinberg, 39, Watertown, died on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee. She was born on December 4th, 1982 in Janesville, WI the daughter of Scott P. Seljan and Vicki (Pitterle) Seljan. She was a 2001 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School and went on to receive her Bachelors Degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

She grew up in Fort Atkinson and cultivated a love for fashion and always was ahead of the latest trends. She loved to read and spent much of her free-time walking to the library as a kid and immersing herself in whatever the latest fiction was on the shelf. She listened to Radiohead and Oasis on repeat until she went off to college and earned a Bachelors in Arts.

