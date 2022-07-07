Sanjuanita "Janet" G. Villegas

Waukesha, WI - Sanjuanita "Janet" Garcia Villegas, 70, of Waukesha, formerly of Watertown, passed away on June 26, 2022 at Crossroads Care Center of Pewaukee, surrounded by her loved ones.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Father Vincent Brewer of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m., until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Sanjuanita Garcia was born on April 10, 1952, in Crystal City, TX to Benito Silva and Santos (Flores) Garcia. Janet graduated from Crystal City High School. On December 29, 1970 she married Sixto T. Villegas, Jr. She worked for the State of Wisconsin as a Workforce Development Representative in Jefferson for 34 years. Janet enjoyed jogging, gardening, sewing, spending time with family and playing with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Sixto T. Villegas, Jr. of Waukesha; two sons: Sixto Oscar Villegas of Milwaukee, Michael Adam (Becky) Villegas of Delafield; seven grandchildren: Alyssa Nicole Villegas, Alexander Sixto Villegas, Abbygail San Juanita Villegas, Aden Benito Villegas, Josephine Marky-Marie Villegas, Amelia Mae Villegas, Nolan Michael Villegas; siblings: Blanca Ochoa, Minerva Alva, Nicolas Garcia, Benito Garcia, Jr., Maria De Jesus Escamilla, Mary Antonia Jaeck; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Ismael Garcia, Herminia Garcia, Jose Guadalupe Garcia, Amparo Martinez, Ramiro Flores Garcia.
