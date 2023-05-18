Sandra J. (Loeffler) "Sandy" DeBlare

Watertown, WI - Sandy passed away at home on the morning of May 13, 2023. She was born to Curtis and Sally (nee Wolfe) Loeffler on December 8, 1949. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1968. Sandy married Edwin "Russ" DeBlare on March 24, 1973.
Sandy enjoyed antiquing, going to casinos, playing dominos and cards, going to lunches with family and friends, and she loved traveling with her husband. She also enjoyed needlework, especially hardanger, stampin' up (paper art), jigsaw puzzles, reading, watching the Packers and Brewers, and flower gardening.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Russ, son Matthew (Liz Keyser) DeBlare, daughter Tiffany DeBlare, daughter Brooke (Fran) DeBlare, step-daughter Peggy (Peter) Leitner, three grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, mother Sally Loeffler, sister Sheri Hare, brother Don (Linda) Loeffler, sister Jackie (Roy) Ferguson, three nieces, one great-niece, and special friend Linda Strauss.
Sandy and her family wish to thank Dr. Eastman and his nursing staff along with nurses and staff at Rainbow Hospice.
Sandy was especially thankful for the support, love, and care given to her by her wonderful husband while she battled cancer.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 4 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Watertown with Rev. Monica Burkert-Brist officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Innichement will take place in the parish columbarium. In lieu of flowers, please send donations "In memory of Sandy DeBlare" to St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Watertown, Johnson Creek Cancer Center, or Rainbow Hospice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be directed at www.hafemeisterfh.com.