Sandra J. (Loeffler) "Sandy" DeBlare
December 8, 1949 - May 13, 2023

Watertown, WI - Sandy passed away at home on the morning of May 13, 2023. She was born to Curtis and Sally (nee Wolfe) Loeffler on December 8, 1949. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1968. Sandy married Edwin "Russ" DeBlare on March 24, 1973.