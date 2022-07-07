Watertown, WI - Sally A. Rickerman, 84, of Watertown, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Sally was born on October 26, 1937, in Amery, WI, the daughter of Eva Maxon. She married Jan Rickerman on November 11, 1955 and the couple enjoyed 50 years of marriage until his passing in 2006. She worked for a number of years as a cook with the Watertown Unified Schools. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Sally is survived by her children Craig (Sandie), Kevin (Vicki), and Kirk (Connie), 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Ida Rickerman, Joan Rickerman, and Darcy (James) Moyer. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jan and her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home with Pastor Laura Wessels presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 1:00pm until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sally's name to Rainbow Hospice would be appreciated.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family.